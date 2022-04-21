Charles Lynn Slate, 65, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed from this life at 8:21 p.m. Sunday (April 17, 2022) at the Wamego Health Center.
Born April 7, 1957 in Duncan, OK, Lynn was the son of James C. and Johnnye Rhea (Moore) Slate. He was married to Dossie Johnson who survives.
Lynn was employed at Travalum Trailers (now Cimarron Trailers) in Manhattan for over 18 years.
He was an avid Oklahoma University fan. He enjoyed motorcycles and was known for his precision in detailing cars.
Surviving is his wife, Dossie; a son, Christopher Slate and his wife, Sandi of Wamego, KS; a daughter, Kymberly Langford of Yukon, OK; two grandchildren, Kyler Coats and Britleigh McDonald; two brothers, David Slate and his wife, Trena and Bill Slate both of Duncan, OK; two sisters, Betty Skiles and Karen Posey and her husband, Walter both of Duncan, OK; and several nieces and nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
Private services will be held in Oklahoma.
Memorials are requested to the Wamego Fireworks Display, c/o Wamego Community Foundation and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.