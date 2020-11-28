Charles S. ‘Cotton’ Marstall, 86, of Arlington, VA, passed away November 23, 2020.
He was born November 29, 1933 at Wamego, KS, son of George H. and Nellie (Van Hole) Marstall. Charlie graduated from St. Marys High School in 1953 and was employed by the Highway Department of the State of Kansas while enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard. He later enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. Following his discharge from the service, he gained employment in the construction business and became a sheet metal fabricator retiring after 42 years. Charlie was a member of the Saint Charles Catholic Church and an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Edward Douglas White Council # 2473 in Arlington.
He was married to Loretta Carlo, who preceded him in death on February 12, 2008. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Ann Ruding, of Fredricksburg, VA; granddaughters: Lisa Ruding Lynn, and L. Ruding, both of Fredricksburg, VA; and great grandchildren: Phillip S. Lynn and Elizabeth Grace Lynn; two brothers, Lawrence E., St. Marys, and Kenneth P., Topeka. He was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: George L. Marstall, James J. Marstall and Norman F. Marstall.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Charles Catholic Church in Arlington, VA on Monday, November 30, 2020. Inurnment followed at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Memorials are suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery Fund in his memory and may be sent to Larry Marstall, 110 West Palmer, St. Marys, KS 66536. Murphy Funeral Home, Arlington, VA, assisted the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.