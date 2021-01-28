Charles Thomas Woolard, 89, of Wamego, Kansas died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Wamego Health Center. He was a long-time resident of the community.
Tom was born on May 21, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas to Thomas and Mary (Tobey) Woolard. After his mother’s death he moved to Holdenville, Oklahoma. He graduated from Holdenville High School in 1949, then entered the United States Air Force and served for twenty-two years. At his retirement he had achieved a rank of Master Sergeant.
During his military career, Tom worked mostly in the area of mechanics. He was stationed around the world including Japan, Korea, Laos, Canada, Vietnam, Morocco, and Taiwan. He always said that he had flown as far north and as far south as you could go.
After his retirement from the military, Tom continued to work as a civil servant at Forbes Air Force Base, then Fort Riley from 1976 until 1998. Tom had his pilot’s license and loved to fly. One of his proudest achievements was when he earned his pilot’s license.
He also enjoyed old cars and attending car shows. He had a great love for music, especially bluegrass and country. Tom could fix almost anything, had a great sense of humor, never knew a stranger, and was very fond of chocolate. He loved his family and enjoyed get-togethers. He was a member of the American Legion and was an active member of the Bible Baptist Church.
Tom married Joyce Elizabeth Harris on July 5, 1951 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She survives at their home. Tom is also survived by his children; Roxanna Moon (Doug), Burlingame, Mary Laneda Stratton (Steve), Hillsdale, New York, Rhonda Williams (John), Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kevin Woolard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Lisa Kerr (Gary), Wamego, his grandchildren; Anna Bradley (Rob), Desiree Kerr (Joe), Dixy Green (Matthew), Eric Moon (Katie), Jackie Handlowich (David), Leif Kerr (April), Nathan Herrick, Robert Herrick (Arianna), Shawn Herrick, and Wilia Williams, his great-grandchildren; Cash, Carter, Claire, Grace, Lynsey, Paige, Serenity, and Tara. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Billie Sue Woolard and David Dean Woolard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at campanellastewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.