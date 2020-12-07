Charlie Temple
Charlie Temple, 71, of Sherman Oaks, California died Sunday, 11/1/2020. He was born in October 1949, to Agnes and Marion Temple of Wamego, Kansas.
Charlie graduated from Wamego High School in 1967. One of his joys during high school was riding his Triumph motorcycle with friends. He enlisted in the Navy after high school. After completing his enlistment, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources from the University of Kansas. Charlie then re-enlisted in the Navy as an officer. Retiring from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander aboard the USS Constellation aircraft carrier. He enjoyed living and traveling the world during his naval career. Visiting or living in such places as Scandinavia, Spain, Europe, Italy, Australia, Asia, and the Persian Gulf, etc. After retiring, he pursued a second career in Acting, Commercials and Stand Up Comedy in California while enjoying time with his beloved golden retrievers, Dusty and Sandy.
Charlie was proceeded in death by his parents, Agnes and Marion Temple, his brother, Archer Temple and a sister, Ann Temple Monroe. Charlie is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Temple Stevens, Janice Temple Diehl, Ramona Temple Stueve, Lawrence Temple, Therese Temple Kent and Herman Temple. Also survived by 16 nieces and nephews.
Private services at the Arlington National Cemetary are pending. Charles' Guestbook is available for viewing at www.dignitymemorial.com.
