Christi Renee Spielman, 54, was surrounded by her family as she passed away on the morning of March 30, 2022. She was born November 10, 1967 at Topeka to Lloyd and Patricia (Olejnik) Tomson. She graduated from Rossville High School in 1986 and went on to attend and graduate from Washburn University. Christi married Michael K. Spielman on September 25, 1994 at Sacred Heart in Delia, Kansas. They raised 3 children, Benjamin, Brandon and Katelyn (Katie). Christi was employed at Fork in the Road, Riley, Kansas. She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Clay Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Spielman.
She is survived by her family, sons, Benjamin Spielman and Brandon Spielman, Manhattan, and daughter, Katie Spielman, Clay Center; her parents, Lloyd and Patricia Tomson, Rossville; a brother, Craig (JoAnn) Tomson, Wichita; a sister, Jill (Marc) Carver, Topeka; a sister-in-law Kerri Spielman, Clay Center; in-laws, Norval and Linda Spielman, Manhattan; nephews Zayden Tomson; Tyler, Garrett and Jacob Carver; Jordan, Justin, Jonathan and Jason Entgelmeier; and so many more family members and wonderful friends.
A celebration of life service will be held for Christi on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Evangelical Covenant Church in Clay Center at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions to the Christi Spielman Memorial fund to benefit their children, Ben, Brandon and Katie c/o the funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
