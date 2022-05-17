Christina Marie Brazzle, 60, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Friday (May 13, 2022) in the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Born January 12, 1962 in Westmoreland, Kansas, Chris was the daughter of Elmer and Phyllis (Jenkins) Brazzle.
Chris enjoyed playing cards, collecting elephants, putting together puzzles and showing her creative side with her sketch drawings. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.
She was employed at Kansas State University in support services for 20 years and then for 16 years for the Wamego Health Center until her retirement.
Survivors include three daughters, Katie Spickelmier (George Barb) of Manhattan, KS, Cassi Swenson (Mathew) of Wamego, KS and Brianna Trower (Jordan) of Bonaire, GA; eight grandchildren, Nicolas Spickelmier, Spencer Spickelmier, Peyton Spickelmier, Daphne Swenson, Conner Swenson, Alayna Hinton, Oliver Swenson and Maya Hinton; a great granddaughter, Wednesday Guerra; three brothers, Mike Brazzle (Lorita) of Madison, KS, David Brazzle (Cara) of Wamego, KS and Joe Brazzle (Heather) of Emporia, KS; seven sisters, Vickie Reed of Wamego, KS, Tricia Salfrank (Tod) of Wamego, KS, Jenny Brazzle of Wamego, KS, Jackie Ayscue (Shane) of Henderson, NC, Beth Brazzle of Wamego, KS, Rachel Brazzle of Wamego, KS and Helen King (Chris) of Wamego, KS; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Steve Brazzle; two sisters, Mary Tucker and Cindy Harris; and a nephew, Paul Brazzle.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday afternoon (May 17, 2022) at 2:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
The family will meet with friends on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 until the time of services at the funeral home.
Memorials are requested to Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home to help the family with expenses and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
