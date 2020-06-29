Christopher Micheal Day
Christopher Micheal Day, 38, of Leonardville, Kansas, died Friday, June 19, 2020 in a highway accident near Leonardville. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Chris was born on October 9, 1981, the son of Micheal and Dawn Brockopp Day. He attended Rock Creek School and graduated from Manhattan High School in 2000. Chris then attended Highland Community College and received an Associate’s Degree.
Chris has worked his adult life as a union laborer for Laborer’s Union 1290. He worked in a variety of construction jobs.
Chris was known for his willingness to help friends and neighbors in his community, especially the elderly. He mowed lawns, cleaned basements, or any other thing that they needed help with. He loved his old Mustang cars and running his dogs.
Chris is survived by his parents, Mike Day (Ladonna Piper), St. George and Dawn Julian (Scott), Westmoreland; his significant other, Julie Kenfield, of their home, and her daughter, Kacee Butterfield, Parker Colorado; his brother, Thomas Day, St. George; and his aunts, Donna Edwards, Junction City and Sue Brockopp, Duluth, Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 30 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.