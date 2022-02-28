Claude “Tige” Leon Blevins II, 86 of Louisville, Kansas passed away, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Wamego Health Center.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Riley City Cemetery, Riley, Kansas with Military Honors.
Memorials are requested to the Veterans Memorial in Wamego. And can be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO. Box 48 Wamego, KS 66547.
