Clifford E. Mahan
Clifford E. Mahan, age 68, died on Monday March 9, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on September 10, 1951 in Cairo, Kentucky, the son of Clifford Earnest & Doris Louise (Bullock) Mahan. Cliff proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1968 until 1971. He worked for Walters-Morgan Construction for over 44 years.
On November 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to Betty Byrne in Manhattan, Kansas. To this union two children were born: Sandra and Lance.
Cliff enjoyed riding his Harley & working as a heavy equipment operator with Walters Morgan Construction. He also enjoyed spending time at the Eagles club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty on April 28, 1992 and his grandson: Jacob Mauch.
Survivors include his daughter: Sandi Mauch and her husband Tom of Lindsborg, KS; his son: Lance Mahan and his wife Amy of Wamego, KS; his life partner: Robin Loader of St. George, KS; two grandsons: James and Jackson Mauch of Lindsborg, KS along with other family members and many friends.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas with Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran’s Community Project for Veterans Housing in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.