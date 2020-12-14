Dale LeRoy Davies
Dale LeRoy Davies, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home. He was a long-time resident of the community.
Dale was born on March 7, 1941, in rural Clay Center, the son of Harvey and Margaret Mall Davies. He was a Seabee in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War. He was injured during his service and received a Purple Heart.
Dale was a heavy equipment operator. He was able to operate most large pieces of machinery, but his favorite was a dozer. He worked as a Fuel Crew Supervisor at Jeffrey Energy Center/Westar Energy for over twenty years. Prior to West Star he worked heavy equipment for Bayer’s Construction and Ebert Construction. Dale also worked for himself, well after his retirement, and in an effort to help local farmers with soil conservation, Dale, built terraces, ponds, and cleared trees. He was an excellent operator and was well known for his quality work.
Dale married Diana M. Morris on September 27, 1963, in Manhattan, Kansas. She survives at their home.
Dale is also survived by his children; Daren Davies, Topeka and Dana Dinger (Scott), Wamego; two grandchildren, Miranda and Kenneth Dinger, Wamego. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Harvey Davies, Jr., Mervin Davies, Darrel Dean Davies, and La Donna Daniels.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family will greet friends the hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Wamego City Cemetery. Dale will lie-in-state on Monday from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to a local charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
