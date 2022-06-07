Daniel Hunt, age 60, of Wabaunsee, KS, died on June 3, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, following a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was a long-time resident of the area
Daniel was born in Peoria IL, son of Donald and Darlene Hunt, formerly of East Peoria, IL. From the age of 6, he knew that he wanted to be an artist. He grew up creating things in the wood shop with his dad, and in the sewing room with his mom. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from University of Illinois, and dual masters degrees in Art Education and in Fine Arts in 1989 from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
He married Carol (Brownell) Morgan in 2010, and they had many adventures together, just as he promised her, the two of them and their dog Miles Eugene.
Also surviving are: His parents Donald and Darlene of Wamego, his sister Donita (Steve) Wagenschutz of Longmont CO; one uncle, Walter Butler (Judy) of California, one aunt, Judy Shaw of Florida, his mother-in-law Elaine Brownell of Wamego, stepchildren Kyle (Mindy) Morgan of Platte City MO, and Dustin (Megan) Morgan of Wamego, four grandchildren, Ava, Clara, Liam, and Pemberley, his sister Donita (Steve) Wagenschutz of Longmont CO, siblings- in-law Cynthia (Mark) Naughton of Manhattan KS, Dan (Bonnie) Brownell of Manhattan KS, and Clint (Annette) Brownell of Belvue KS, and many nieces and nephews.
Dan enjoyed a long career in the arts, as a sculptor and in teaching. He taught art at the University of Illinois, and then moved to Kansas, as Associate Professor of Art (Sculpture) at KSU, retiring in 2017. He exhibited his work throughout the US and the UK. Some of his works include the Father Kapaun Memorial at Pilsen KS, and the bronze plaques ‘By Land, By Sea, By Air’ at the World War II Memorial on the KSU Campus. He loved the outdoors, music, especially jazz, and his grandchildren.
Dan was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Onaga KS.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, at 2pm, at Trinity Baptist Church, Wamego KS.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Onaga Weightlifting Club, or the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online Condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Travis Koenecke and staff of the Cancer Center of Kansas, and the staff of the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice for their compassionate care.
“I have held many things in my hands and have lost them all, but what I placed in God’s hands, that I still have.” Martin Luther
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.