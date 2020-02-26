Daniel Peter Baumchen
Daniel Peter Baumchen was born Dec. 27, 1926, the son of William J. and Clara Steinmetz Baumchen, in the Turkey Creek Community in Wabaunsee County, and died Jan. 8, 2020.
He graduated from St. Marys High school in 1944 and worked for 42 years for the Union Pacific Railroad as a station agent/telegrapher in Wamego, Clay Center, St. Marys and Topeka. During his career, he also worked as a mobile agent, serving Union Pacific customers between Topeka and Manhattan.
On Aug. 7, 1954, he married Iona Graf at Emmett. They were married 65 years.
Public service was an important part of Dan’s life. He served on the St. Marys City Commission from 1963-1969, and as mayor in 1964. He spent 16 years on the Kaw Valley USD 321 Board of Education and was on the board when voters approved the construction of new high schools in Rossville and St. Marys on the fourth try at the ballot.
He was a longtime scoutmaster for Troop 94. He mentored 15 Eagle Scouts. He was awarded the District Ward of Merit and Silver Beaver Award. He also was a member of Troop 1 by completing Wood Badge. He organized many troop canoe trips to the Quetico Provincial Park in Canada.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He shared his love of the outdoors by teaching hunter education classes in St Marys for several years. He planted a large garden annually and enjoyed growing roses.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and volunteered in many capacities at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sister Wilma Baumchen, OSB; and a brother, William J. Baumchen Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Iona; children Chris (Bill) Pannbacker, Washington; Paul Baumchen (LuAnn), Lawrence; John Baumchen (Angela Safranek), Canon City, Colorado; Anne (Larry) Fitzgerald, Lawrence; Mary Baumchen, Lawrence; Joe Baumchen (Marianne), Topeka; and George Baumchen (Libby), Durango, Colorado; 13 grandchildren, Colin Baumchen, Denver; Hallie Hughes (James), Leavenworth; Cameron Baumchen (Kayon), Lawrence; Luke Fitzgerald, Overland Park; Jake Pannbacker, Washington; Megan Glass (Brandon), Lawrence; Molly Townsend (Tyrone), Manhattan; Deven Baumchen, Kevin Baumchen, Topeka; William Baumchen, Jesse Baumchen, Canon City, Colorado; Zane Baumchen and Elyza Baumchen, Durango, Colorado; eight great-grandchildren, Conner, Wyatt and Beckett Hughes, Leavenworth; Ella and Grace Baumchen, Denver; Vander Baumchen, Lawrence; Harrison and Sophie Townsend, Manhattan; his brother, Joe Baumchen (Roberta) Onaga; and a sister, Wilma Jo Johnson, Oskaloosa.
The funeral service was Jan. 13 in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Community Food Pantry or the St. Marys High School Alumni Association in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, 66536.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.