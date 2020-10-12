Darla Kay Hanks
HOLTON- Darla Kay Hanks, 64, of Holton, KS, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at The University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus. She was born December 15, 1955 in Wamego, KS, the daughter of Louis and Lucille Elaine (Bachman) Bonner.
Darla was a CNA, CMA and Restorative Aide. She worked for the Dechairo Hospital and Westmoreland Community Care, both in Westmoreland and Wharton Manor in Manhattan, KS.
She loved to travel; she especially loved her trip to New Zealand. She was a wonderful grandma and aunt to her nieces and nephews. Darla was also an avid Holton Wildcat Football fan.
She married Robert Hanks, they later divorced.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Hanks of Holton, KS; sister, JoAnn Douglas of Stillwater, OK; brother, Bill Bonner of Las Vegas, NV; 2 step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Darla was preceded in death by her parents; a step-son, Robby Hanks; sister, Beverly Bonner and brother, Darrell Bonner.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at First Christian Church in Holton. Darla will lie in state starting Monday morning at the funeral home. The family will greet friends Monday from 5-7:00 p.m. at Mercer Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in Westmoreland Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Darla Hanks Memorial Fund (to be designated at a later date) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.