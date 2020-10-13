David Clair Schoenrock
David Clair Schoenrock, age 72, passed away after his battle with metastatic cancer at his home in Formoso, Kansas on October 7, 2020. He has reunited with his son, Harley, smoking Blue Dreams, raising hell in heaven.
David was born on November 25, 1947 in Odell, Nebraska, the son of Emil and Genevieve (Cuthbert) Schoenrock. He and his family lived in the Keats area and David attended Riley County Schools and graduated from Riley County High School in 1965.
He was drafted into the United States Army and served as a medic in the Vietnam War. After his Honorable Discharge he returned to Manhattan. He attended MATC in the Building Trades Program and also for his certificated to be an EMT. He worked as an EMT for Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. Also, he worked as a motorcycle mechanic at City Cycle Sales, and as a material handler at McCall Pattern Company.
David loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He attended the motorcycle rally in Sturgis many times during his life.
David was married to Nancy Ebert; they were blessed with two children, Harley and Ida. David and Nancy later divorced.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Harley on September 27, 2018; and his sister Dorthea White.
David is survived by his daughter, Ida Dreitz (Reid) of Wichita, Kansas; his grandchildren, Ava and Cera, and also his many other extended family and good friends.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday October 17, 2020 at the St. George Cemetery in St. George, Kansas.
The family suggested memorial contributions in memory of David to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
