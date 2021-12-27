David Eric Mize, 50, of Alamosa, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, following a short illness.
David was born on December 5, 1971, in Fremont, Nebraska, the first child of David and Janette (Mahar) Mize. The following year he welcomed his younger brother, Adam who would become one of his best and most trusted friends. The family moved to Wamego, Kansas, in the fall of 1973. David grew up in Wamego where he attended the local schools and graduated from Wamego High School in 1990. After graduation David attended several Kansas universities and spent a year in the mid 90’s volunteering with AmeriCorps, serving in the western United States.
In 2002 David joined the US Border Patrol. In the fall of 2006, he became an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agent. He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Center in March of 2007 and began his career in Denver, Colorado. In the fall of that year he moved to Alamosa, Colorado. From his home station in Alamosa, he accepted many special assignments that took him to duties in Wyoming, Vermont, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. David enjoyed his community and believed in giving back. He was active by serving on the Alamosa Recreation Board, he umpired ball games and helped to coach an adult woman’s soft ball team. He was an active supporter of Tu Casa and received recognition from that organization for his support. David served on and was chairman of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club and attended several National Conventions representing the Boys and Girls Clubs of the San Luis Valley.
David enjoyed following politics and cheering for his favorite sports teams; especially the Royals, the Chiefs and Kansas State. He liked to travel and to explore new places and to meet new people. David especially enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He always had an opinion but was very open to hear and honor the opinions of others. David just loved people and believed in the power of prayer.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents; Dave and Marjorie Mahar and Jack and Betty Mize. David is survived by his parents; his brother, Adam; his sister-in-law Libby and his two nephews Jordan and Aidan (all of Wamego). Several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, with family greeting friends during a visitation prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life for David will also be held in Alamosa at a later date. Memorials are suggested to The Boys and Girls Clubs of the San Luis Valley or to the David E. Mize Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund and may be left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
