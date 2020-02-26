David R. Songs, 66, Dunn, NC passed away, February 22, 2020, of a heart attack.
David, the son of Chester and Bernadine (Niedfeldt) Songs, was born on September 1, 1953, and grew up in Wamego, Kansas, on his family’s farm. He was one of 8 children. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1971 where he later went to work for the Wamego Telephone Company. Friends remember David as a team roper in the rodeo, helping ranchers tend their herds, or fixing fences.
David left Wamego in 1989 and relocated to North Carolina. While in North Carolina, he continued his work as a lineman. On May 14, 2004, he married Cindy Williams.
He enjoyed spending time on his farm in North Carolina where he continued to ride horses and care for livestock. David also spent time riding his motorcycle and enjoying outings with friends. Even after retiring, he continued to help others out.
Survivors include his wife Cindy Songs of North Carolina. Also surviving are his children Joan (Blake) Sutton of Topeka and Matthew (Kim) Songs of Oklahoma; grandchildren Talor, Grace, Anna and Maddox of Topeka and Isaac and Ian of Oklahoma; his step-children Stephanie Grewell of Kentucky and Michael Canavan or North Carolina; his siblings Carol Hansing of California, Bonnie (Jim) Palenske of Wamego, Ray (Nancy) Songs of Wamego and Tim Songs of Alma; his brother-in-law, John Hesse of Meridan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his siblings, Ella Hesse, Dennis Songs and Jacqueline Wohler, as well as a grandchild.
Family will receive visitors starting at 10:00 a.m. and a celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Wells Creek Church, 25043 Wells Creek Road, Belvue, KS 66047. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
