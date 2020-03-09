Dawn Darrell Gross, 54, of St. George, Kansas died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Campanella-Evans Mortuary. www.campanellafuneral@gmail.com
