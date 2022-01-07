Leroy Dean Jackson Jr., 62, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at K.U. Medical Center St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Kansas.
Dean was the son of Leroy Dean and Joan (Palenske) Jackson Sr. and was born on October 2, 1959 in Wamego, Kansas. He married Gina Rogers on October 20, 1984 in Alta Vista, Kansas. She survives. Dean was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Wamego.
He graduated from Wamego High School and attended Colby Community College. He worked for various farmers and ranchers in the area before beginning his career with the Kansas Department of Transportation in 1984. After 33 years of service, he retired in 2017 as an Equipment Operator Specialist. Even though the work was hot on summer days and cold during snowstorms, he enjoyed the camaraderie of working with his fellow co-workers.
Dean loved family, friends, being outside, enjoying wildlife and hunting, animals, livestock, and helping on the farm. He was multi-talented like his father, and could fix almost anything and everything he worked on. With his talent and patience, he also enjoyed doing woodworking and gunsmithing. When his children Kurtis and Emily were enrolled in the 4-H Shooting Sports program, he himself became an instructor and coach. He enjoyed teaching many youth throughout the years. Each year, Dean was actively involved with the annual fundraiser for the Flint Hills Jr. Shooter Legion.
Dean was a Founding member, Assistant Chief, and Treasurer for the Wabaunsee Township Fire Department No. 8 serving as a member for 31 years. He lived in the townsite of Wabaunsee most of his life and took pride with being able to serve on the fire department.
Survivors include his wife, Gina; son, Kurtis Jackson (Savannah) of Manhattan, KS; daughter, Emily Rolph (Marc) of Olsburg, KS; and grandson, Myles Rolph which was his pride and joy. Parents, Leroy and Joan Jackson, brother, Duane Jackson (Carol); and sister, DeAnn Jackson (Brad Redemer) all of Wamego, KS, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by a brother in law, Mark Morgan, and father in law, Herbert Rogers.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Celebration of life services will be announced Spring of 2022. Private family burial will be in Wabaunsee Township Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Wabaunsee Township Fire Department No. 8; Flint Hills Jr. Shooter Legion; or the Meadowlark Foundation Parkinson’s Program, and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547
