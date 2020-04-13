Deborah Ann (Zinn) Martin
Deborah Ann (Zinn) Martin, 55, of Gainesville, VA passed away on April 9, 2020 after an eighteen-month battle with lung cancer.
She was born on June 20, 1964 in Herington, KS to Gerald and Ruth Zinn. Deb spent her childhood in eastern Kansas, was actively involved in sports, culminating with participation in volleyball while excelling in track at Wamego, KS high school, winning several meets/events on the local, county, and state level. After high school, Deb attended Manhattan Technical College in Manhattan, KS. One of Deb’s interest included bowling, where she met her husband Ed
Martin in 1988. She married Ed on December 30, 1991 and took residence in Woodbridge, VA until 2005, when the family relocated to Wamego, KS in 2005. The family returned to Gainesville, VA in 2012 where she resided until her death.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Elaine Zinn. She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Martin, her father, Gerald D Zinn, her sister, Deanna J Zinn, two children, Justin P Young, and Ruthie Ann husband Daniel Rotchford, and one grandchild, Jackson D Young.
Her greatest joys, when not watching her kids in sports, specifically Justin in basketball and football, Ruthie in gymnastics, track and softball, were knitting, crocheting, painting and other assorted arts and crafts. When the disease progress to a stage that required dialysis, this did not thwart Deb from crocheting blankets and throws that she donated to local nursing homes and
dialysis centers. Deb had an undying love for animals. While in Virginia, she traveled “home” for nearly every holiday, especially the 4 th of July where she loved the celebrations in Wamego. Her bowling career was shortened by the onset of Fibromyalgia which was diagnosed in the late 2000’s. Deb relished shopping, the wine and paint parties, and the annual “Visit to Santa” trips
with her sister and friends.
She will be put to rest in Herington, KS at the Sunset Hill Cemetery. Memorial services will be planned in Virginia and Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in honor of Mrs. Martin online at: inovacancer.org/donate or by mail to:
Inova Schar Cancer Institute
8110 Gatehouse Road, Suite 200 East
Falls Church, VA 22042
Please make all checks to Inova Schar Cancer Institute
Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
