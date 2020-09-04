Deloris June Haller
Deloris June Haller, 89, Alma, KS passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.
Deloris was born September 22, 1930, to William “Bill” and Sophia (Schreiber) Thowe in Alma, KS. After graduating from Alma High School, she attended secretarial school, worked for a few years, was married, and began her family. She was the secretary for Alma Grade School from the mid-60s to early ‘80s and went on to work as a teller for First National Bank of Alma and Kaw Valley State Bank in Wamego before launching a new career in real estate with Guth Realty in Wamego until her retirement. She married Edward Louis Haller on September 30, 1951 in Alma, KS. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1980.
Deloris had several hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, dedicating many hours to beautifying her landscaping and flower beds and spending time watching birds at her feeders. She belonged to the Wamego Bowling League for many years. She also loved singing, dancing (backwards!), big band music, cooking and baking. Her baked goods always arrived at their destination with a piece missing for quality control. Most of all, spending time with her family brought her joy. She loved going to her kids and grandkids’ sporting events and family get-togethers at Lake Wabaunsee.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Barnes, Alma, KS, Rebecca Haller (Moss Cremer), Denver, CO, Jennifer Gehrt, Alma, KS, and Marne Haller (Lyn Posey), Alma, KS; two siblings, Evelyn Davis (Dennis), Alma, KS, and Avilla Lloyd, Wamego, KS; nine grandchildren, Chad Schmitz, Kelly Oliver, Shawn Cremer, Jesse Gehrt, Jacque Colgrove, Joni Wenderott, Brooke Haller, Derek Haller, and Kendra Haller; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Kayla, Emily, Canyon, Abby, Cade, Eli, Wyatt, Holden, Avery, Tanner, Sydney, Macy, Audrey, and Kadynce.
She is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lee Ann Haller, and son, Scott Haller; three siblings, Adella Gaston, Marlene Briscoe, and Wilma Hafenstein; and two sons-in-law, Garry Barnes and John Gehrt.
Private family services will be held for Deloris on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to the Alma Area Foundation or of the donor’s choice and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
