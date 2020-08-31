Dennis Hadley
TOPEKA- Dennis F. Hadley, 63, of Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He was born August 8, 1957 in Wichita, KS, the son of Enos and Beverly (Sullivan) Hadley.
Dennis attended Topeka High School and graduated from Salina South High School. He graduated from Hutchison Junior College with an Associates Degree and also from Colorado School of Banking.
Most recently, he was Senior Vice President at Bank of the Flint Hills for 8 years. Dennis was Senior Vice President at Denison State Bank in Holton for 18 years and was a loan officer Highland Park Bank for 10 years.
He was a member of Hoyt United Methodist Church and former member of the Board of Directors at the Colorado School of Banking. Dennis was an active in the communities he worked; including Economic Development Boards, Chambers of Commerce, etc.
Dennis married Teresa Sims on October 3, 1981 in Hoyt; they celebrated over 38 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Hadley of the home; daughter, Ashley Clark of Topeka, KS; 2 grandchildren, Audrey and Hudson Clark; father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Jean Sims of Hoyt, KS; sister and brother-in-law, Deitra Troxel (John, Sr.) of Hoyt, KS; 2 nephews, John Troxel, Jr. and Nathan Troxel; step-mother, Elizabeth Hadley of Illinois; step-sister, C. Gail Storch (Joe) of Illinois and step-brother, Roland Lis (Dawn) of Illinois.
For friends and family that are comfortable to attend; funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Hoyt Cemetery. Dennis will lie in state beginning Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Family will greet friends 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hoyt Fire Dept. or American Heart Assoc. c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
