Dennis Lee “Denny” Davis, 86, of Alma, Kansas, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Home of the Flint Hills. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Denny was born on October 19, 1935, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Gerald J. and Wilma P. (Kietzman) Davis. He attended local grade school and graduated from Alma High School in 1953.
Denny worked for almost twenty years delivering LP gas for the Alma Coop. He then worked nineteen years for Jeffrey Energy Center. He retired as the supervisor for the building and grounds department. Denny also worked a short time as a UPS delivery driver and for Iowa Beef.
Denny married Evelyn Thowe on September 4, 1953, and after sixty-eight years of marriage, she survives at their home.
Denny is also survived by his children; Gregg Davis (Kathy), Julie Wahl (Bill), and Brad Davis (Kris); his grandchildren; Kristopher Davis, Ashley Schenewerk (Grant), Rhianna Anderson (Michael), Amanda Nobles, Lee Wahl (Kristine), Kyle Davis (Tara), and Michelle Buster (Freehley). Denny was also blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Darrell Davis.
Denny loved to garden and raise flowers. He was known for his flower beds. He and Evie enjoyed fishing and traveling. He made several fishing trips to Colorado, and they traveled to many places, including to Germany, Alaska, and most of the National Parks. Denny and Evie volunteered for Open Door and Meals on Wheels. They were also members of the Topeka Jazz Workshop and enjoyed going for thirty-five years. Denny was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and served on the Stewardship and Elder Boards. He also drove a school bus for St. John Lutheran School and spent many countless hours mowing the cemetery for all to enjoy.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 9:30 am. A funeral lunch following the service and then inurnment in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. They suggest memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
