Dolorese Beavers, 87, of McFarland, KS passed away surrounded by her family on July 17, 2022. Dolie was born in Bayard, NE September 4, 1935, to Stephen Richardson and Cora Shoemaker. To say that Dolie will be missed is inadequate. Her presence as the matriarch of the family will leave an absence that will only be filled with the memories, she created with all those that knew and loved her.
Dolorese [Dolie] Richardson Beavers began her life in McFarland, KS as a child. She attended McFarland grade school and attended Alma High School. She was an avid softball player and spent most of her youth causing a ruckus with her 8 siblings. She loved cooking and being a Sunday school teacher. She was known as the coupon queen. She worked for the State of Kansas for the elderly for 15 years. She attended Mill Creek Baptist Church and was a founding member. Her love for Jesus was only matched by her love for her family. Everyone was welcomed at Dolie’s house. Her loyalty to family and friends was unmatched. You made sure to grab your no-bake cookie when you went to grandma’s house.
Jackson T Beavers married up on January 14, 1956, and they were married for 52 years. She’s the proud mother of John Thomas, Connie Rae, Freddy David, and Dorothy Schooler. Her favorite role in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and Gigi.
She’s preceded in death by her parents Stephen Richardson and Cora Shoemaker, her husband Jackson Beavers, her son John Thomas Beavers, and her siblings Charlotte Meseke, Steve Richardson, Hal Richardson, John (Jack) Richardson, Robert Richardson, Rosemary Hamilton, and Little Mildred.
Dolie is survived by 2 siblings: Annamae Anderson and Raymond Richardson, 3 children Connie (Gary) Havenstein, Freddy Beavers, and Dorothy (Lonnie) Schooler; 11 grandchildren, Steven (Sabrina) Miller, Troy (Tammy) Angel, Shawn Miller, John Beavers Jr., Sarah (Joe) Rucker, Ruby (Ken) Johnson, Misty Havenstein, Jacob (Brenda) Havenstein, Thad (Laurie) Havenstein, Zackary (Rachel) Beavers, Chelsey (Jake) Martin; 25 great grandchildren, Tyler Christener, Rylee Rucker, Rylen Johnson, Tyler (Raquel) Frank, Amarya Havenstein, Ajanae Havenstein, , Jackson Havenstein, Jacob Havenstein, Jace Havenstein, Addalyn Beavers, Owen Beavers, Maddox Martin, Bodie Martin, Brian Insell (Steph), Justus Miller, Aspen Miller, Stephen Miller, Alex Miller, Gracie Miller, Harley Miller, Jordan Miller, 1 great; great grandchild Matthias Insell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Burial will follow at the McFarland Cemetery.
A visitation will be Thursday evening July 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, Dolie will lie in-state from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. prior to the visitation.
Memorials are requested to Mill Creek Baptist Church of McFarland and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
