Dodge City - Don C. Ubel, 86, died January 15, 2021 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on October 6, 1934 at Wamego, Kansas the son of Jacob and Agnes (McProud) Ubel.
Mr. Ubel grew up in the Wamego area and attended Kansas State University and graduated will a degree in Engineering Geology. He married Sally Miracle on September 16, 1956 in Wamego, she preceded him in death on September 12, 2014. Mr. Ubel loved gardening, reading, sightseeing, photography and traveling across the United States in his spare time.
He is survived by his four children Linda McMulkin of Colorado City, Colorado; Debra Vance of Wichita; Janet Baker of Olathe and David Ubel of Dodge City. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Wamego, Kansas. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church in the name of Don and Sally Ubel in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
