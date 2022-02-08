Donald V. McGranahan, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at a Topeka hospital.
He was born August 4, 1935, at Emmett, the son of George G. and Cleo B. Bartlett McGranahan. Don graduated from Emmett High School. He served in the Army National Guard.
Don worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka for 41 ½ years. He was a member of the Emmett United Methodist Church.
Don coached Pee Wee and Little League summer baseball and enjoyed refinishing antiques and wood working. He always had a smile and loved to visit with everyone he saw. He will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Galen D. McGranahan; a stepson, Damon Magette, a son-in-law Terry Kubes, and a grandson, Jared Cheek.
Don and Janice K. Magette were united in marriage on March 24, 1977, at Topeka. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Debra Kubes, Ness City, Trudy Padilla, Paola, Donald (LeAnn) McGranahan, Topeka and Bruce McGranahan, Wamego; a stepson, Brandon (Joan) Magette, St. Marys; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmett United Methodist Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
