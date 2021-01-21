Doreen Mary Morisette Smith, 97, of Wamego, Kansas, died peacefully from natural causes on January 6, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Doreen was born July 7, 1923 to Arthur and Rosetta (Bauer) Morisette in Le Seuer, Minnesota at the home of her maternal grandfather. She was raised in the small community of Henderson, MN, the eldest of six children. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1941 as the salutatorian of her class, and she later earned a B.S. in Social Science at Kansas State University.
Doreen married Ronald Cury “Ron” Smith in San Diego, California on August 3, 1944 after a whirlwind courtship lasting just 10 days. She accompanied Ron around the country as he trained for his service in World War II. When the war ended, they chose to stay in Salina, KS to own and operate several grocery stores. Upon the sale of their stores, they settled in Wamego, where they made their home for the next 60 years. During that time, Doreen spent more than 20 years working as the Secretary and Office Manager in the College of Agriculture at KSU.
A woman of deep faith, Doreen was unfailing in her compassion, grace, and devotion. She enriched her church and her community through fellowship and service, actively supporting St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Wamego, the Wamego Health Ministry, and the Wamego Council of Churches.
Doreen had a talent for bringing people together and building enduring relationships. With her authentic kindness and inclusive nature, she could effortlessly turn strangers into friends and friends into family. A true matriarch, Doreen led from behind, providing quiet leadership, unwavering loyalty, and an honest word when it was needed.
She had a dynamic, enthusiastic spirit and enjoyed exploring different cultures and ideas. She was a mentor for adult immigrants to the US in the 1980s and spent a year teaching English in China in 1986. She cherished her many worldwide travels and the ability to share these unforgettable experiences with her family and friends.
Doreen is survived by two sisters: Rosalie (Gene) Grazzini and Yvonne Knuston; two sons: Michael C. Smith (Linda) and Stephen A. Smith (Ellen); stepdaughter Pauline Marks Weinberg (Herb); six granddaughters: Angie Arms (Randall), Jami Kment (Kevin), Julia Crenshaw-Smith, Amelia Willits-Smith, Jill Lynch, and Jenni Freedman (Alan); and eleven great-grandchildren: Cury and Praja Arms; Kylee, Lexie, and Levi Kment; Annie, Paulena, Eva, and Margaux Lynch; and Samuel and Edward Freedman.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ron; her sister Audrey Sickmann; and three brothers: Lloyd, Art, and baby Morisette.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe and appropriate for people to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doreen’s name to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or Community Care Ministries, both of Wamego, KS.
