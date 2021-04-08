Dorothy Campbell, age 90, of Westmoreland, Kansas passed away on April 5th, 2021. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Campbell; both of her parents, Clarence E. and Elsie Pratt Johnson; and her two brothers, Fenton and Eldin Johnson. She is survived by her four children - Michael (Nelda, deceased), Michelle, Marc (Sylvette), and Mitchell (Drue), ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a graduate of Manhattan High School, Class of 1948, Kansas University Medical Center School of Nursing, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Kansas State University in Nursing and Home Economics in January of 1954. Dorothy was a registered nurse practicing for over 40 years. Memorials may be given to Citizens for Courthouse Conservation (c/o Kansas Rural Communities Foundation, 1800 Farrell Dr., Wamego, Kansas. 66547) or St. Croix Hospice, 5835 Sw 29th St., Suite 200, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
