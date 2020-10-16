Dorothy “Kay” Smith
Dorothy “Kay” Smith, age 84, died on Monday April 27, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community-Collins House, Manhattan, KS.
She was born on January 28, 1936 in White City, Kansas to Haskell Hickey and Christabel Stone. Kay was a bank teller for many years.
Survivors include her children: Brenda K. Packard (Lloyd) of Wamego, Merl Page (Brenda) of Wamego and Lori Moses (Shawn) of Manhattan; a step-son: James M. Smith of The Woodlands, Texas; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Graveside inurnment will be at a later date in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan, Kansas.
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, Kansas assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.