Dorothy Lee Coder
TOPEKA- Dorothy Lee Coder, 92, of Topeka, KS, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka. She was born September 2, 1928, in Havensville, KS, the daughter of Wallace and Lilah (Kroth) Huffman.
Dorothy graduated salutatorian from Havensville High School in 1946. She taught at Lone Tree School, south of Havensville, and 4th Grade and music in Westmoreland. She then taught 2nd grade at Powhattan and two country Brown County schools. In 1951 she moved to Topeka, and she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washburn University. She student-taught at Gage and Washburn Rural High Schools, thus being certified to teach in elementary and secondary schools. In 1953, she taught home economics and English at Hamlin High School in Brown County. She left teaching to mother, Tim, Terry and Tammy, but returned to teach 3rd grade at Pleasant Hill School in the Seaman District in 1965. She taught there for 25 years and was named “Teacher of the Year” three times for her school and once for the entire district. She earned her master’s degree in education from Washburn University during this time. After retiring, she was rehired by Seaman Schools to teach at-risk pupils for eight more years. In addition, she tutored dozens of students, taught fire safety in Seaman Schools for the Soldier Township Fire Department, and did substitute teaching until age 77.
Dorothy was a dynamic vivacious woman. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was a beloved and impactful teacher. Education and people were her passions. She was an incredible hostess, mentor, talented seamstress and champion for children. She loved fiercely and did not know a stranger.
She was a member of Elmont United Methodist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma and OES.
Dorothy married Rev. James Floyd Coder on June 6, 1948 in Havensville. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2017, after over 69 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Fannie Talbott, and 3 brothers, Wallace, Francis and Richard Huffman.
Survivors include 2 sons, Tim Coder (Marlene) of Hoyt, KS, and Terry Coder of Panama, NE; daughter Tamara Coder Mikinski (Steven) of Linwood, KS; 7 grandchildren, Scott (Ali) Hanna, Jennifer (Rodney) McCarter, James (Deirdre) Coder, Chris Coder, Madeleine Mikinski, Mitchell Mikinski and Sarah (Ryan) Hart; and 8 great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Ashlyn, Kyler, Kolbi, Evelyn, Breanne, Eva and Aaron.
Private Graveside Services will be at Wamego City Cemetery in Wamego, KS. Dorothy will lie in state at Mercer Funeral Home Sunday, December 20, and Monday December 21, 2020, until 5:00 p.m. each day. Memorials are suggested to Elmont UMC or Mobility Worldwide Kansas c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS, 66436. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
“To the weary one came rest,
And a calm, beautiful peace.
Her loving words we treasure,
The memories will never cease.
Our mother’s gone, we loved her so
It was so hard to see her go,
For all of us she did her best,
God grant her sweet, eternal rest.”
By Leona Coder
(Dorothy’s mother-in-law)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.