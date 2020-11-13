Dorothy May (Fisher) Tanner
WAMEGO – Dorothy May (Fisher) Tanner went to be in the arms of the Lord on November 12, 2020 at the age of 101 at the Vintage Park Assisted Living in Wamego. She was born August 7, 1919 near Delavan, Kansas at the home of her parents, Herbert Harrison Fisher and Alice May (Burton) Fisher. The baby sister to two older brothers, Ernest and Willis, both preceded her in death.
Dorothy graduated in 1933, from District 60, Gilbert Grade School in Morris County. She was valedictorian in the class of 1937 at Delavan High School.
Dorothy married John William Tanner of Wamego on September 8, 1940 at the home of her parents. He preceded her in death September 18, 1991. They lived on a farm south of Manhattan for a short time and then moved to the Laclede community northeast of Wamego. They farmed and John had a carpentry business. Dorothy worked on the farm and raised chickens. She kept the books for both businesses. To this union were born two daughters, Barbara Marie and Mary Johnette.
Dorothy was a woman of many talents, a hard worker, faithful to her family and community. She loved to trace family history and Laclede community history. She spent countless hours at her word processor recording history as well as tracing family genealogy. She was a member of the Laclede Baptist Church after being baptized December 5, 1948. She served as a Sunday School Superintendent and a teacher both in Sunday school and vacation Bible School. She was Church clerk from 1955 till the time when she was not able to attend church, because of her health, all the time keeping accurate records of the church history. She was a member of the American Baptist Women of Laclede, officer in the Tri-River and A.B.W. Association. She was a member of the Laclede F.C.E. for over 75 years. She was a volunteer for the national weather service from 1966-2002. She was also active with the Wamego Senior Citizens, Widow to Widow Support Group, and volunteered at the Columbian Theater in Wamego.
She was a member of 4-H winning trips to Chicago in 1939 and Washington D.C. in 1940. She worked in the Morris Country Extension Agents Office before her marriage. Later, was a member of the Kansas Master 4-H Club. She was a former 4-H Who’s Who Club member. She served as club leader and sewing leader at the Tannerville 4-H Club for over 25 years. She won the Kansas 4-H Alumni award in 1959.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Barbara Marie (Don preceded her in death) Rezac, and Mary Johnette (Larry) Looka; five grandchildren, Lance (Deb) Rezac, Jay (Stacy) Rezac, both of Onaga, Kim (Gary) Robbins, Emmett, KS, Chris (Jennifer) Looka, Dallas, GA, and Lane (Tina) Looka, Holyoke, CO; thirteen great-grandchildren, Nicole (Luke) Harrison, Kelsey (Ryan) Mattie, Garrett Rezac, Jayme (Corey) Lundberg, Russell (Tiffany) Rezac, Matthew (Alexa) Rezac, Tanner Robbins, Kassidy (Bryan) Nelson, Stephani Robbins, Cody (Shannon) Looka, Hope Looka, Zachary Looka, and Lauryn Looka; eight great-great-grandchildren, Carissa and Adelynn Harrison, Evelynn and Brody Rezac, Jayden and Kenzie Lundberg, Lily Looka and Livia Looka; and three step great-grandchildren, and four step great-great-grandchildren.
Private Services for Dorothy will be Thursday, November 19 th , 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Burial will follow in the Wamego City Cemetery. Dorothy will lie in-state on Wednesday, November 18 th from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with social distancing and masks required. Memorials are suggested to the Pottawatomie County 4-H Foundation in her memory, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.