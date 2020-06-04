Douglas J. Hohman
Douglas J. Hohman, 53, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his rural St. Marys home.
He was born on January 27, 1967, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Kenneth D. and Patricia A. Malone Hohman. Doug grew up in Pittsburgh. and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.
He moved to the St. Marys community in 1992.
Doug was employed for nearly 25 years at The Onyx Collection in Belvue. He was one of their first salesmen. Doug was the sales office manager, and then he managed the production order scheduling. He was beloved by his employers and his coworkers. Doug was also instrumental in the early success of St. Mary's Whistle Stop, which was a family business.
Family was everything to him. Doug's 10-year-old godson and nephew recently wrote this in a composition for school: "When Uncle Doug comes over for a holiday, he brings joy with him. He has amazing stories of his past with his family and friends. He loves all his relatives so much."
Those who knew Doug well describe him as humble, generous, funny, kind, dependable -- these are traits we all aspire to, but Doug personified them. He lived his Faith every day as a loving husband and father, and will be missed beyond words by his family and friends. Missed, but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth D. Hohman on April 27, 1983.
Douglas J. Hohman and Kim A. Checinski were united in marriage on July 6, 1991, in Pittsburgh. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his mother, Patricia A. Hohman; his children, Patrick Hohman, Anthony (Bernadette) Hohman, Monica (Matthew) Massett, John Hohman and Alexander Hohman; his siblings, Paul (Charmayne) Hohman, Dan (Jennifer) Hohman, Judy (Dave) Brown, Maureen (Glenn) Romanoski, Karen (Michael) Bryan, and Laura (Steve) Fullerton; his grandson, Louis.
Requiem Mass was private as will the burial and rosary. Burial was in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.