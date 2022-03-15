Dr. Max R. Russell, 83, of Wamego, Kansas, beloved husband, father, grandfather, died March 11, 2022. He was born December 15, 1938, to Carl H. Russell and Dorothy A. Russell, at home in Republic County, Kansas, the sixth of ten children. He attended Park Hill School and Courtland Elementary School, Courtland, Kansas. He graduated as Salutatorian from Courtland High School in 1956. After graduating he farmed and raised livestock with his brothers until he enlisted in the U.S. Army because his number was close to coming up on the Draft list. He joined the Army in 1961 and served in Kitzingen, Germany and Bamberg, Germany. After his service he took advantage of the G.I. Bill to enroll in Kansas State University. He graduated from Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. In 1971 he joined his fellow classmate, Dr. Jim Hildebrand, in a veterinary practice at Northside Animal Hospital, Wamego, Kansas. He sold his share of the practice to Dr. Hildebrand after 20 years and then worked for eight years for USDA as a federal veterinarian in meat inspection in Dodge City, Kansas. He and Dr. Hildebrand remained life-long friends, never lacking for conversation about their practice experiences. His retirement luxury was season tickets to KSU football and basketball managing the distance from car to game either by his motorized scooter or a wheelchair in spite of his difficulty walking. He returned to Wamego after his retirement where he went into cattle partnership with several nephews. He said it was the best job ever because he checked the pasture during the warm months and the nephews had the task of calving in the cold months. He was a long-time member of the Wamego First Presbyterian Church, where he served as both Deacon and Elder.
He married Kay Nagely on December 22, 1968. They are the parents of Sean, Elizabeth, and Patrick. He is survived by his wife of 53 years; son Sean (Natalie) and grandsons, Samuel and Max, of Carmel, Indiana; daughter Elizabeth (EB) Russell (Shawn Mahoney) of St Louis, Missouri; son Patrick of Wamego, Kansas. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Beverly Sothers, Courtland, Kansas; Maxine Fredrickson (Jan), Quinter, Kansas; Penny True (Don), Council Grove, Kansas; Ken Russell (Mary), Abilene, Kansas; Charles Russell (June), Nelson, Nebraska; his sisters-in-law: Verlee Russell, Ft Collins, Colorado; Joanne Russell, Scandia, Kansas; his brother-in-law, Douglas Nagely, Manchester, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Chester and his wife, Mildred, Jim, and Gene Russell, his sister Phyllis and her husband Bill Mahin and brothers-in-law Ralph Sothers and Ron Sothers and his niece Kaylene Sothers Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Max will lie-in-state on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, beginning at 3:00 pm, and the family will greet friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Masks are welcome. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor Max, the family respectfully requests memorials to KSU School of Veterinary Medicine, United Methodist Church of Courtland, Kansas, Good Shepherd Homecare Hospice, or the charity of your choice, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com. Inurnment will be at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in rural Courtland, Kansas, at a later date.
