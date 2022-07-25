Her mind was sharp and her will to live was strong, but her body was tired. Edna Lorine (Hoft) Williams passed on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She would have turned 93 on September 15, telling us more stories from her life and the lives of the many people surrounding her.
We enjoyed the tales of her growing up on a farm near Wheaton KS, the child of German immigrants. At a tender age, she lost her mother and sister to Tuberculosis, and was raised by her German-speaking grandparents. As the only German-speaking student, she learned English quickly. During her school years, she excelled in 4-H, winning many awards including a national award trip to Chicago.
After high school she attended Brown Mackie in Salina, and was formally trained in bookkeeping. Upon graduation, she went to work at Westmoreland Bank, where she met the handsome Alvin Williams. They were married in August 1952 and moved to Manhattan where Alvin had a business. Shortly after getting married, she came down with tuberculosis and spent several months recovering in the Norton sanitarium.
As Deak grew his appliance repair business and later purchased Fremont Laundromat, Edna kept books for the businesses and was a stay-at-home mom to three children. It was only after all us children left home, that she embarked on her own career.
Edna's stories were great because of her fantastic memory. A favorite was her recalling the exact place purchased, price paid, and drama ensued for any of the many antiques that she and dad collected by the barn full over the decades. Growing up, we assumed the point of all this was to open a museum or antique store. In reality, Edna’s wealth of knowledge about all things Victorian garnered her the position of curator, working for the Riley County Historical Society for 32 years. She loved transforming the wayward Wolf House on Fremont Street into the gorgeous, time capsule of early 1900’s life that it is today. Her many fundraising efforts and publicized seasonal displays, made the Wolf House a known, and treasured, local historical attraction. Her real passion was educating everyone about the customs and practices of bygone eras. She’s started the annual tours for 4th graders, who still today get to wring out laundry and make soap. Another of her projects was the Historic Home Tours in Manhattan.
We children have been very blessed to grow up in this family, and honor the life lessons learned. Old wood furniture should never be painted, refinish it. Marvel at the craftsmanship of old, from an ironsmith who pounded hot metal into a tool, to the delicate and tedious embellishments of antique linens as common handy work for wives and maidens. Be glad you don’t have to use an outhouse and pump your own water, or ride to school in a horse and buggy. And most of all, appreciate what you have and pay it forward however you can.
Edna is survived by: daughter Kay Elizabeth; son Vincent Richard and wife Linda, with two children, Emily Louise and Ian Marshall; grandson Daniel Xavier and wife Mindy, with daughter Tenley Nicole; granddaughter Katelyn and husband Simon Kadzevski, with daughter Alice Ender and son Oliver Stuart.
Her husband Alvin (Deak) passed in 2016, and son Stuart Charles in 2012.
On Friday, July 29 at 9 am there will be a gathering in the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, at 1616 Poyntz Ave in Manhattan. The service starts at 9:30, followed by a short graveside service at the Ashland Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to the love of her life. All are welcome. If you desire to give, please make donations to the Wolfe House Museum fund, or go visit if you haven’t yet had the pleasure.
