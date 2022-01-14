Edward Paul Simecka, 78, passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the St. Marys Manor.
He was born January 20, 1943, at Delia, the son of James E. and Regina M. “Sally” Dohrman Simecka. Ed was raised in the Delia community and graduated from Delia High School in 1961.
After graduation he was employed as a tire builder for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka retiring in 1998 after 37 years of service. Ed served in the United States Army. In 1969 he coached the Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade Schools boys’ basketball team and was proud to do so, he loved to talk about it through-out the years. Ed was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; he also was a member of the United Rubber Workers Union.
Ed always had a unique style. He loved his family, cars, music, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals, and the KU Jayhawks.
In 1966 he started his family with Judy Perry. They had two children Jacqueline, and Christopher.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jo Endicott.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Simecka, Topeka; his daughter, Jacqueline (Tim) Moylan, St. Marys; Their children, Kayla, Shannon, Maria, Anna, Daniel, and Catherine; two brothers, James L. Simecka, Wamego and Gerald R. (Eva) Simecka, Topeka; sisters, Mary Barr, Lincoln, NE, Judy (Doyle) Kizzire, in Lawson, MO, Pat Skaggs, Topeka, Dee Dee (Steve) Kennedy, Topeka, Barbara Froelich, Kansas City, and Ginger (Lloyd) Lynch, Web City, MO; many nieces and nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Ed will lie in state at Piper Funeral Home from 4:00 until the rosary at 6:00 P.M. Monday, January 17, 2022. Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Marys Manor and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
