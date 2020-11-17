Edwin William “Skip” Sayler
Edwin William “Skip” Sayler, 65, of Lecompton, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 4, 1955 at Wamego, the son of Farris “Dale” and Suzanna Mae Logsdon Sayler. He was a 1973 graduate of Paxico High School. He attended Cloud County Community College and Kansas State University where he earned a B.A. in Communications and Business Administration in 1981. After graduation “Skip” served as a teaching assistant at Cloud County Community College and at Kansas State University. He worked for the Kansas State Dept. of Labor and then served as a project manager for Kansas Dept. of Transportation, medically retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Lecompton United Methodist Church. “Skip” enjoyed his family, motorcycling and traveling with family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor, that he never lost.
He married Robin Lynn Carlyon on September 1982 at Junction City, she survives at home. He is also survived by one son, Anthony (Amanda) Sayler, Topeka, one daughter, Amira (Randy) Sayler-Williams, Lawrence, one brother, Richard “Rick” Sayler, Royse City, TX, one sister, Pam (Ted) Ensley, Topeka, four grandchildren, Jessica Sayler, Morgan Sayler, Graham Williams and Blair Suzanna Williams.
Cremation Care is planned at this time. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Memorials suggested to Lecompton United Methodist Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066 www.barnettfamilyfh.com
