Elaine Louise Lloyd, 77 of Lake Wabaunsee, Kansas, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Elaine was born on March 11, 1944, in Alma, Kansas, the daughter of Harvey and Kathryn (Fry) Kraus. She attended local grade school and graduated from Alma High School in 1962.
Elaine was a school bus driver for the Mission Valley School District #330. She also worked at the Eskridge Senior Citizen Center. Elaine was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and attended New Life Ministries Church. She loved to swim, and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and tending her flowers. Elaine did crocheting and knitting, but her passion was her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elaine married Francis Thompson on July 1, 1962. They were later divorced. She then married Keith Lloyd at Lake Wabaunsee on May 2, 1992. He survives at their home.
Elaine is also survived by her children; Sonya Bellinder (David), Lawrence, Trenna Manor (Shane), Wamego, John Thompson (Jo), Alma, Alex Thompson, Eskridge, Jim Lloyd (Kathleen), Las Cruces, New Mexico, Jeff Lloyd (Kay), Ottumwa, Iowa, John Lloyd (Jenni), Ozawkie, and Toni Scott (Jeremy), Topeka; her brother, David Kraus (Hoeun), Emporia; her eighteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ronald Kraus, Darwin Kraus, Jack Kraus, and Sharon Kraus.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Eskridge Senior Center. The family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, to the Eskridge Senior Center or Meals on Wheels, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.