Eldon W. (Waldo) Turnbow
Eldon W. (Waldo) Turnbow passed away December 19, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer.
He was born April 12, 1951 in Topeka, Ks to J.W. (Jack) and Cleo (Tess) Turnbow.
Eldon graduated from Manhattan High Sc
hool, class of 1969
He was employed as a police officer at Kansas State University for 32 years and retired from there in 2008.
Being a licensed ham operator was one of his hobbies along with a love for guns and scanners.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Marla, sons Scott and Travis of Gardner, Ks. stepdaughters Marlo (Kevin) Hultgren of Paola, Ks and Marci Frazier of Gardner, Ks. Five grandchildren Erin and Kyle Hultgren, Joshua, Gracyn and Caton Frazier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.