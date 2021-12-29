Elsa F. (Schmid) Hartwick

Elsa Franziska (Schmid) Hartwick, age 83, of Ogden, died Sunday December 26, 2021 in Manhattan.
Elsa was born on April 22, 1938 in Gundelfingen, Germany, the daughter of Franz and Anna Schmid.
On February 26, 1959 in Baumholder, Germany, Elsa was united in marriage to Marvin Hartwick, who was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany. They were blessed with three children: Ricky, Diana, and Steven.
Elsa and Marvin lived in Marvin’s hometown of Ogden. She enjoyed being able to take care of her family as they grew up. Her favorite times were being with her children and grandchildren. Elsa cooked many traditional German meals for her family so they knew her German Heritage.
She was an avid bird enthusiast, she especially enjoyed the hummingbirds nest and feed at her house, and the butterflies, that came and migrated thru Kansas during the seasons. Elsa was part of the Koffee Klatch Ladies Group, spending time and visiting with the group was very important to her.
Elsa was preceded in death by her husband Marvin in 2011; also, her siblings: Agnes, Anna Marie and Franz.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Hartwick (Wendy), of Wamego, Diana Hollingshead (Jim), of Manhattan, and Steven Hartwick, of Ogden; her grandchildren, Darcie Hartwick and Christopher Hartwick (Emily); and her great-grandchildren, Adeline Hartwick and Gideon Hartwick; and her nephew Gunter Schmid (Carola) and Gunter’s son, Dennis, all of Germany.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday January 2, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Parish Vigil Service will follow the visitation at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, with Father Ryan McCandless as the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Elsa are suggested to the Terry C. Johnson Center for Basic Cancer Research at KSU. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
