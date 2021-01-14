Eric Joseph Crosier, age 53, of St. George, Kansas passed away on December 24, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born August 4, 1967, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Delton Gray and Nancy Jean (Fisher) Crosier.
Eric graduated from Winfield High School, lettering in track, basketball, and football. He attended college at Wichita State University and Kansas State University.
He married Corinne M. Camp on February 17, 1996 and was blessed with the birth of their daughter, BriAnn Renee Crosier on February 27, 1998.
As a child Eric assisted on the family ranch. Throughout his early college years, he worked for Lawrence King in Winfield farming and tending to animals. He later worked as a bartender for many years, Maintenance Manager for Walnut Grove, and Machine Operator for over twenty years for Larson Construction.
Eric was extremely devoted to his family and was a hard worker. He was a man of integrity. He was a patient and caring man who was concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than his own; he was always there to help when needed. He immersed himself in the simple things that gave him joy; spending quality time with his children, experiencing the outdoors, and training and caring for his dogs, to name a few. He was a genuinely optimistic man, who focused on the positive even through life's trials. Above all, he was loved by so many.
Corinne survives of the home. Additional survivors include his daughter BriAnn R. Crosier of St. George, his three step-children: Michael J. Glessner and his wife Joetta of Manhattan, Jason W. Glessner of St. George, and Nichole M. Glessner of St. George; and two step-grandchildren: Tyler M. Glessner and Alyx R. Glessner of Manhattan; as well as his mother, Nancy J. Crosier of Colorado Springs, Colorado; siblings Dawn L. Crosier of Rosalia, Kansas, Scott C. Crosier of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Karen L. (Crosier) Cottrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with the Rev. Kevin Larson officiating. Private inurnment will be held at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Manhattan.
The services may be view through the funeral home Facebook Page on Saturday at 9:50a.m. (www.facebook.com/Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen-Funeral-Home-107573167606489)
Memorial contributions in memory of Eric are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
