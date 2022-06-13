Erich Shane Conklin, Wamego, Kansas died June 08, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family and friends after a determined battle with cancer. He was 49 years old.
Erich grew up in Ridge Farm, Illinois where he spent his childhood outside as much as possible, riding his bike, swimming, and playing basketball. After graduation from Georgetown Ridge Farm High School, he moved to West Lafayette, Indiana to pursue his BS in Biology. He rarely missed a basketball game of the Boilermakers and was a diehard fan. (Boiler Up!)
After graduation, he spent four years living and working in nature for various environmental consultants. He remembered his time living in tents, traveling the country, and tracking bats (his favorite), fondly.
Erich then went to work in Indianapolis, IN, for The Ritz Charles catering organization as their facility manager. When the Ritz expanded to Overland Park, Kansas, they sent Erich to open and start the new facility. It was there he met his wife, Cherlyn.
Married in 2006, Erich and Cherlyn lived in Gardner, Kansas, and Erich changed careers to manage Vanderbilt’s in Lawrence, Kansas.
In 2013, Erich and Cherlyn moved to Wamego, KS where he started his own handyman business. Working independently, Erich took his dog to work with him, whenever possible. If you saw Erich, you often saw his dog right alongside him.
Erich loved Star Wars, fishing, cooking, and feeding his loved ones. He loved gardening and planting flowers to attract and feed the birds, bees, and butterflies. He was Purdue Basketball’s biggest fan, he loved listening to the Beatles and having a good pour with his friends.
He was a proud member of the Wamego Pyro Crew, Wamego Ag Appreciation Committee, and the Wamego Whiskey Syndicate.
He fought cancer courageously and tirelessly for 14 months, never losing his sense of humor.
Erich was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean (Jeanne) Kinney Conklin.
He is survived by his wife, Cherlyn; his father, George (Noki) Conklin, Danville, IL; brother Shawn, wife Lara, and niece Kira Conklin, Oakwood, IL; in-laws Charlie and Jan White, Belvue, KS; brothers-in-law Monte, wife Penni and nieces Chloe, Cora and Cindric White, Salina, KS; Lance, wife Kara and nephews Jackson and Talon White, Wamego, KS.
Erich and Cherlyn would like to thank the amazing care team at KU Med Cancer Center and for the care received from Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice and for the help and support of family and countless friends during his illness.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Iron Clad in Wamego, KS. More details will be released at a later date.
Contributions can be made to any of the following charities which were important to Erich.
Wamego Fireworks Fund (c/o City of Wamego, Wamego, KS) https://www.boomtownusa.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=627d98cee847f158219e672e
Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice (Manhattan, KS) https://goodshepherdhh.org/make-a-donation/
National Arthritis Foundation https://www.arthritis.org/ or may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
