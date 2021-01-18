Esther L. Spradling, 88, of Wamego, Kansas, on January 11, 2021. Esther was an artist and author. A Celebration of Esther’s Life will be held at a later date. Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. www.campanellafuneral.com.
