St. Marys—Fabian W. Maguire, 96, passed away at a Topeka hospital in the early morning hours on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Fabian was born September 17, 1925, in Detroit, MI, the son of Bernard and Gertrude Cushman Maguire. He was raised in Detroit and attended school there. Mr. Maguire received his BA degree from the University of Detroit, and also received a master’s degree. He served in the United States Army during WWII in the Btry B 720th FA BN 65th Division serving from January 20, 1944, until May 26, 1946.
Mr. Maguire was a Latin teacher and taught at St. Marys Academy & College for many years. He also owned St. Marys Publishing and printed the Missal Latin Series, he was a member of Assumption Chapel.
After the end of WWII, while attending a dance at the Detroit VFW Hall, he met his future wife Edna Charobic they were married in June 1956; a brother, Xenophen, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sons, Joseph (Candy) Maguire, Tualatin, OR; Patrick Maguire, St. Marys, and Terence Maguire, Wamego; three grandchildren, Michael, Megan, and Kate; five great-grandchildren, Faith, Samantha, Luke, Clare, and Julia.
Requiem Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Assumption Chapel, with interment in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. Mr. Maguire will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 5:20 at Assumption Chapel.
