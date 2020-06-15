Father Carl M. Dekat
Father Carl M. Dekat, 92, of Flush, Kansas, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
Father Carl was born July 5, 1927, in rural Flush, Kansas, the son of Henry A. and Johanna Nuttman Dekat. He attended St. Joseph’s grade school and high school. He then graduated from Conception Seminary College and Kenrick Seminary. Carl was ordained as a priest February 28, 1953 for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.
Father Carl served as Assistant Pastor for four years at St. Mary’s in Kansas City, Kansas, then the pastor for several Kansas Catholic parishes over the course of his career; St. Joseph’s in Lillis, St. Patrick’s in Coal Creek, St. Joseph’s in Wathena, St. Teresa’s in Perry, St. Aloysius in Meriden, St. Patrick’s in Corning, Sacred Heart in Baileyville, St. Dominic’s in Holton, St. Francis Xavier, Mayetta, Sacred Heart in Topeka, Immaculate Conception in St. Marys, St. Stanislaus in Rossville, Holy Cross in Emmett, and St. Joseph’s in Topeka. In 2006, Father Carl retired and moved back to Flush.
Even during retirement, Father Carl continued to work part time at St. Joseph’s in Flush, St. Bernard’s in Wamego, Holy Family in Alma, and Sacred Heart in Paxico.
Father was a life member of Knights of Columbus. He joined the Flush Council in 1945. Father also enjoyed doing woodworking.
Father Carl is survived by his sister, Dorene Taylor, Westmoreland and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; Isabel Gareis, Loretta Straub, Bernard Dekat, Arthur Dekat, Cleo Dekat, Donald Dekat, and Gilbert Dekat.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Flush, Kansas. Archbishop Joseph Naumann will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The family will greet friends, Wednesday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the church. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Father Carl Dekat Memorial Fund, to benefit various parishes that Father served, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.