Fleta Lucille Hanlon

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.