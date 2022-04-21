Fleta Lucille Hanlon was born June 3, 1930 in Norton Co., KS to William A. and Mabell Minerva (Barrett) Engelhardt. She passed away April 16, 2022 at the Norton Andbe Home at the age of 91.
Fleta grew up in Norton, Kansas and graduated from Norton Community High School in 1948. For years she worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone in Norton until they closed and then later in Abilene, Topeka, and various locations. At the time of her retirement, she was working for AT&T. While in Topeka, she was an active member for the Silver Haired Legislature. Fleta worked extensively as a volunteer for hospice in St. Marys, KS. She married Lewis V. Howell, he passed away in 1977. Fleta then married Wayne Hanlon and was blessed with six stepchildren from their marriage. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, gardening, and taking care of plants since she had a green thumb. Most of all, Fleta loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Norton Christian Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Norton Genealogical Society.
Fleta was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lewis in 1977; second husband, Wayne in 2001; brother, Howard Engelhardt, and sister, Helen Bryant. She is survived by her sister, Virginia McMillin of Delia, KS; brother, Lyle (Nancy) Engelhardt of Almena; stepchildren: John, Curtis, Rosalie, Theresa, Linda, and Lucinda, and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the funeral home Burial will follow at the Norton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm Friday, April 22 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norton Christian Church for camp scholarships and may be sent in care of Plumer-Gobber Funeral Home, 215 W. Main St., Norton, KS 67654. Condolences may be left at www.plumergobber.com
