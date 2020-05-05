Floyd Judson “Jean” Dorsey, Jr.

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Mainly clear. Low around 45F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 45F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.