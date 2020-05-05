Floyd Judson “Jean” Dorsey, Jr.
Floyd Judson “Jean” Dorsey, Jr., 92, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Wabaunsee, died May 2, 2020, at the Via Christi Village.
Floyd was born June 5, 1927, in Berryville, Virginia, the son of Floyd and Myrtle Wells Dorsey. He attended local schools. Floyd earned a degree in Archaeology and Psychology from Emporia State University.
At the age of sixteen, Floyd lied about his age and joined the Army. When it was discovered he was under age, he joined the Merchant Marines until he was eighteen and then rejoined the United States Army. Floyd was a carrier soldier during WWII and Korea. He retired from the military in 1968 with the rank of Sergeant Major.
After his military service, Floyd worked construction, delivered bread and drove a school bus.
Floyd loved to work jigsaw puzzles and would teach his kids to lay the puzzle upside down so that no color or pictures would help him put together the puzzle. He enjoyed singing, whistling and gardening. He was an avid reader. He loved to be outside, and during his time at Via Christi Village, he would do what he called “walk a bouts” and travel in his wheelchair various places in Manhattan. He was the first ever recognized volunteer at Via Christi. He was a very active and beloved member of the Via Christi Community. Floyd was a Spiritualist and an ordained minister.
Floyd married Gwendolyn Annis on June 12, 1951. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2011.
Floyd is survived by his children; Floyd J. “Trey” Dorsey, III, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Myrtle “Murt” McKinney, Wamego, Carl Dorsey, Carbondale, Kitty Dorsey, St. George, and Ozzy Dorsey (Kayla), San Marcos, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Dorsey, Osage City; seventeen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Johnnie Dorsey, a daughter, Karen “Sissy” Haynes, and a great-grandson; his sisters, Louise and Hallie; and two sons-in-law, Michael McKinney and Jerry Haynes.
A memorial service will be held at the Via Christie Village and inurnment with military honors at Manhattan Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Via Christi Village, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
