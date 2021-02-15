Frank Delano Meinholdt, 87, of Emporia, Kansas, formerly of Wamego, died Friday, February 12, 2021. Funeral services were held on February 19, 2021. Memorials: Messiah Lutheran Church. Condolences at www.campanellastewart.com
