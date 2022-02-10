Frank Ernest Seufert 80, of Wamego. Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Frank was born on April 17, 1941, in Topeka, Kansas to Carl and Harriette Seufert. He attended Topeka High School and went to college at Washburn University.
Frank worked for Old American Insurance Company for 40 years.
Frank was a member and past potentate of the Arab Temple in Topeka, Kansas where he was active in 1901 Old’s and Footbowlers Units. Additionally, he was a member of the Scottish Rite and the order of the Jesters.
Frank married Sally Andersen on August 11, 1963.
He is survived by his 3 children, Sherri Pittenger, Frank Seufert II (wife Tiffany), and Dalena Bologna (husband Anthony). Frank was also blessed with 7 grandchildren. Dandra Arter (husband Ryan), Andrew Seufert (wife Shelby), Kaylee Robben (husband Jordan), Samuel Seufert, Allison Seufert, William Bologna and Vitori Bologna. He was also blessed with 3 great-grandchildren Sophie Robben, Bodee Seufert, and Barrett Robben.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriner’s children’s Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
