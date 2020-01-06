Gale Dwight Root
Gale Dwight Root, 84, Wamego, KS passed away Jan. 1, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
On January 9, 1935, Gale, was born to Christian Tom and Gladys (Tartar) Root in Lamar, CO. He attended high school in Canon City, CO before enlisting in the United States Army and being honorably discharged in 1959. Gale farmed for over 50 years in Colorado. He also was an electrician for CF&I for 29 years and served as the Maintenance Supervisor at the Fowler School District. He was united in marriage with Hazel Carroll on July 17, 1960 in Canon City. She survives of the home. Gale’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, attending church, and serving the Lord. Gale is also survived by a son, Terry Root (Tammy), Fowler, CO; three daughters, Brenda Peters (Loy), Winfield, KS, Barbara Sanderson (Mike), Wamego, KS, and Bonnie Bluhm (Aric), Nampa, ID; two sisters, Charleen Ledgerwood (Jerry), Cheyenne, WY, and Eileen Brackett (Gary), Park City, AZ; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Alma “Billie” Dixon.
Funeral Services for Gale were held Jan. 7, 2020 at the Manhattan Baptist Church. Burial followed in the St. George Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Manhattan Baptist Church, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.