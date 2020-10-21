Gary Allen Ritter
Gary Allen Ritter, age 70, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Meadowlark Hills retirement community with his family by his side.
Gary was born to Lloyd and Ila Marie Ritter on April 8, 1950 in Norton, Kansas. He graduated from Norcatur Rural High School in 1968.
He was married to the love of his life, Terri (Barrett) Ritter on June 14, 1970 in Republic, KS. Gary was an extremely devoted husband and father and together they raised three children, Chris, Heath and Sabrina.
Gary was a tremendous basketball player and played for Cloud County Community College, 1968-1970 and Fort Hays State University, 1970-1972. At CCCC Gary was one of only three individuals to score more than 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career, leading the school to their first Region VI tournament victory in 1969 and CCCC’s first Prairie Junior College Conference Championship in 1970 and was inducted into the CCCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He also helped the FHSU Tigers win the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball championship in 1972.
He graduated from FHSU with a degree in animal science and farmed in Norton county until 1986 when he took a position at Kansas State University as a herdsman in the animal science department. Gary, unofficially known as the cow whisperer, retired from that position after 31 years in 2017.
Gary truly loved spending time with his family and friends whether watching sports or western movies or tail gaiting before cheering on K-State Wildcats football. Gary shared his talents and unending patience by serving as coach for Jaycees BB gun teams, summer league basketball and girls fast pitch softball. He and Terri spent innumerable hours supporting their kids in their various sports.
He instilled a love of the outdoors and of hunting in all three of his kids, taking every opportunity to hunt for that next trophy or just a good day outside. He loved watching his grandchildren’s many activities and was always available for a big hug!
Gary is survived by his wife Terri; his three children, Chris Ritter and Crystal Blanton, Clearwater, KS, Heath and Marci Ritter, Randolph KS, and Sabrina and Chris Ault, Belvue, KS; four grandchildren Megan, Brent, Alayna and Easton, one sister and numerous family members and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Kaye Barrett.
Visitation is planned on Friday, October 23 from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. with graveside services to be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 24th, at the Sedalia Cemetery in rural Manhattan, Kansas, with Reverend Kevin Larson officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Manhattan Optimist Fastpitch Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
