Geard Don Quathamer
Geard Don Quathamer, 79, of Salina, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born February 4, 1941 in Parsons, KS to Geard and Hazel (Vitousek) Quathamer.
He worked for Alma Manor for 25 years in Maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his parents Geard and Hazel (Vitousek) Quathamer; wife Dora Anne; sisters Joan Hoefler and Lavina Cole; grandson Jaustin Riley.
Survivors include his children, Geard (Joyce) Quathamer of Alma, Ks, Jane (Mark) Trostle of Salina, Tina (Keith) Replogle of Salina, Jennifer (John) Riley of Pekin, IL; twin sister Geardline Criswell of Solomon; 23 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2-5pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 1pm at 1 st Christian Church of Abilene, Abilene, Ks.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com
